The Chainsmokers set for India comeback with three-city tour

Fans were beyond excited to hear the news. "Excited to sing Paris, Closer, This Is All We Know, iPad, Roses and many more live", one comment read. One fan said, "This concert will bring us CLOSER".

The Sunburn Festival is among India's biggest electronic music events where The Chainsmokers will make their first stop. The CEO of the festival, Karan Singh said, "Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today".

The Chainsmokers was formed back in 2012 and have delivered several hits since including Closer, Something Just Like This and more.