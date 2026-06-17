The Chainsmokers set for India comeback with three-city tour

American electronic music duo The Chainsmokers have announced a three-city tour later this year in India! The popular duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, are set to perform across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in December.
On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, The Chainsmokers took to their Instagram to announce that they will be coming to India in December for a three-city tour.
The Grammy Award-winning duo will perform in Mumbai on December 18 where they will headline the Sunburn Festival which will debut in the city at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. They will then perform in Delhi on December 19 as part of the Indian Sneaker Festival. They will make their final stop in Bengaluru on December 20 at Sunburn Arena.
The musical duo shared good news writing, "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!".
Fans were beyond excited to hear the news. "Excited to sing Paris, Closer, This Is All We Know, iPad, Roses and many more live", one comment read. One fan said, "This concert will bring us CLOSER".
The Sunburn Festival is among India's biggest electronic music events where The Chainsmokers will make their first stop. The CEO of the festival, Karan Singh said, "Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today".
The Chainsmokers was formed back in 2012 and have delivered several hits since including Closer, Something Just Like This and more.
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