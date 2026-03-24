BTS hosted a special event in the US with their top 1,000 listeners on Spotify

The intimate event, which was invitation only, had a performance as well as Q&A session for the fans. It was held at the South Street Seaport in New York. This was the first performance for the K-Pop band in US since April, 2022 when they played their Permission to Dance: Las Vegas concerts.

The members of BTS had to serve compulsory military duty, leading to a long hiatus. Now, the band is back with a boom. They dropped their comeback album, ARIRANG on March 21, 2026, which debuted at the BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG. This global concert was not only performed live in South Korea but was live-streamed on Netflix where it was viewed by fans from 190 countries.

Expressing their gratitude to the fans in the US, band member RM said on everyone's behalf, "It’s really an honor for us to do our first stage in America here...Thanks to Spotify for giving us this chance. And thank you for being together again with us. It’s been four years but now we’re here. We seven, and with you all, ARMY, we with you, can take over the world."

BTS will now embark on their ARIRANG world tour, which is set to kick off on April 9, 2026 in Goyang, South Korea and will continue well into 2027 with shows all around US, Europe, Asia and Australia.