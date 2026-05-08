Jay Sean on crafting an anthem for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Bait’ and why his 2000s hits still define a generation

Recently, we sat down in a musical time machine and headed back to the 2000s when music was not just heard but etched into the permanent playlists of our iPod shuffles, Walkmans and CD players. Carrying a very specific brand of nostalgia are a few artistes from that era who have not only left a mark with their respective careers but some of their tracks have also lived across decades to become the defining tunes of an entire generation!

At the centre of this music consumption were genres of melodic R&B and smooth pop hooks that you could effortlessly groove to. Be it the fast-paced and intensely catchy hook of Down or the effortlessly cool track Eyes On You, British-Indian singer Jay Sean was riding the high tides of the late 2000s. As we turned the volume dial of our radios to high before trying to imitate his groovy moves from his tracks like Do You Remember ft. Sean Paul, Lil Jon and even the wicked street-smart moves from Dance With You Featuring Juggy D (Rishi RIch Project), the 2000s flew by. As the years went by, music evolved. So did an entire generation. However, these priceless pieces of nostalgia have aged like fine wine over these past two decades.

Almost 20 years later, Jay is still making headlines, while also supporting new artistes with his own record label and being a family man for the ages! While his music from the yesteryears remind us of him sporting a classic spiky faux-hawk or a gelled-up textured look alongside his boy-next-door charisma, the international sensation has remained a constant in the musical scene through regular single releases and collaborations with artistes, being one of the first South Asians to really create a lasting impact and presence among the global audiences.

Among his more recent accolades, Jay’s recent track Pulling Me Back (ft. Véyah) was an integral addition among the humongous list of the Bait (Music From the Original Series) Tracklist. Collaborating with popular British actor, Academy Award-winning filmmaker and rapper Riz Ahmed on this accompanying project to his hit Prime Video series Bait, Jay stands alongside a wide variety of South Asian talents that this series celebrates – including Anish Kumar, Arooj Aftab, Talwiinder, Indian actress Sheeba Chaddha and many more. The singer’s best-known hit from 2009 – Down featuring rapper Lil Wayne, has also just attained the diamond status after receiving the RIAA Diamond certification for 10 million units sold in the US.

So, in order to celebrate this blast from the past and peek into the seemingly infinite creative potential and the evergreen appeal that this man still serves, it was but inevitable to rope Jay Sean in for an exciting conversation with Indulge! In our chat, he discusses everything — from how Pulling Me Back ties into the larger theme of identity (a central discussion in Bait) to the pride he feels seeing South Asian artistes thriving and why, after so long, he feels he’s still just getting started.