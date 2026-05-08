Madboy/Mink brings electro-funk, retro disco and theatrical energy to Bengaluru

Imaad Shah and Saba Azad — the creative engine behind the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink — function more like architects of a parallel reality than traditional musicians. Since their formation in 2012, the Mumbai-based musician-actors have become stalwarts of India’s independent circuit, celebrated for a sound that mashes up the grimy textures of dirty-electro with the nostalgic, retro-swing sensibilities of 1960s and ’70s Indian film scores. As Bengaluru gears up for Colour Play 2026 at The Bay at Ecoworld, we caught up with the pair to discuss their mission to reclaim the legacy of Indian disco and the ‘weirdness’ they are bringing to this weekend’s Sunday Soul Sante.
For the uninitiated, the duo’s moniker is an exercise in delightful absurdity. “Why not? A squirrel and tiger can be friends,” Saba quips, framing the name as an invitation to the impossible. Imaad, meanwhile, views their identity through a more expansive, collaborative lens. “They’re pet names. We are the world’s pets and the world is our pet,” he explains. This mutual adoration between the artistes and the world is what drives their stage presence. Imaad is particularly adamant about their place in the lineage of Indian music. “Disco is an Indian art form as well,” he asserts. “Look at all the legends, mainly those from the South. We want to reclaim Indian Disco,” Imaad tells us.
The upcoming performance marks a departure from their usual stripped-back duo sets, as they arrive with a full-fledged band featuring Gouri Ranjit (key and vocals) and Rahul Joshua Thomas (sax and trombone). When asked what the audience can expect from this high-voltage affair, Saba is succinct as she calls it a ‘circus carnival.’ This theatricality extends to their fashion, which rejects the linear progression of time. “We play a role in fashion’s performance,” Imaad explains. “Also, we come from this portal which is neither past nor future. It’s not even the future seen from the past, nor the past seen from the future,” he elaborates.
As they look toward their return to Bengaluru, Imaad shares his admiration for the city. “It has the best, most musical audience in the country,” he says. Beyond the show, a new EP is looming on the horizon, promising a fresh sonic trajectory for the pair. “We want to make you dance with tears streaming down your face,” Imaad enthuses, capturing the bittersweet, ecstatic core of their upcoming EP.
(Anoushka Kundu is an intern at Indulge)
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