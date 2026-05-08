Madboy/Mink brings electro-funk, retro disco and theatrical energy to Bengaluru

As they look toward their return to Bengaluru, Imaad shares his admiration for the city. “It has the best, most musical audience in the country,” he says. Beyond the show, a new EP is looming on the horizon, promising a fresh sonic trajectory for the pair. “We want to make you dance with tears streaming down your face,” Imaad enthuses, capturing the bittersweet, ecstatic core of their upcoming EP.

(Anoushka Kundu is an intern at Indulge)

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