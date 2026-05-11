New Beatles fan experience to open at historic London headquarters

The Beatles are returning to one of the most significant locations in their history with a new immersive fan experience set to open in London in 2027.

Beatles archives and rooftop access planned for new London experience

Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by the legendary band, announced plans for a seven-floor attraction inside its former headquarters at 3 Savile Row in central London. The building is closely tied to the group’s later years, serving as the site where Let It Be was recorded and where the Beatles staged their final public performance on the rooftop in January 1969.

The upcoming attraction will reportedly give visitors access to the rooftop, recording spaces and an extensive archive dedicated to the band’s history and creative journey. While an official opening date has not yet been confirmed, anticipation around the project is already growing among fans worldwide.