Music

New Beatles fan experience to open at historic London headquarters

Fans will gain access to Beatles archives, studios and the iconic rooftop performance site
New Beatles fan experience to open at historic London headquarters
The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon, perform for the CBS "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York, as they record a set on Feb. 9, 1964, that would be shown later on a broadcast of the show. AP Photo/Dan Grossi, File
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The Beatles are returning to one of the most significant locations in their history with a new immersive fan experience set to open in London in 2027.

Beatles archives and rooftop access planned for new London experience

Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by the legendary band, announced plans for a seven-floor attraction inside its former headquarters at 3 Savile Row in central London. The building is closely tied to the group’s later years, serving as the site where Let It Be was recorded and where the Beatles staged their final public performance on the rooftop in January 1969.

The upcoming attraction will reportedly give visitors access to the rooftop, recording spaces and an extensive archive dedicated to the band’s history and creative journey. While an official opening date has not yet been confirmed, anticipation around the project is already growing among fans worldwide.

New Beatles fan experience to open at historic London headquarters
The Beatles, from left, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, arrive in Liverpool, England on July 10, 1964, for the premiere of their movie "A Hard Day's Night." AP Photo, File

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Paul McCartney reflected on revisiting the historic building recently, describing it as a deeply nostalgic experience filled with memories. He also praised the plans being developed for the attraction and expressed excitement about fans eventually seeing the space transformed.

Ringo Starr also shared his thoughts, calling the experience of returning to the building “like coming home”.

Interest in The Beatles has remained remarkably strong decades after the group disbanded. Recent projects, including Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, revisited footage from the Let It Be recording sessions and the famous rooftop concert.

In 2023, advances in artificial intelligence technology also helped complete Now and Then, promoted as the final Beatles song, using recordings created by the original band members.

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