New Beatles fan experience to open at historic London headquarters

The Beatles are returning to one of the most significant locations in their history with a new immersive fan experience set to open in London in 2027.
Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by the legendary band, announced plans for a seven-floor attraction inside its former headquarters at 3 Savile Row in central London. The building is closely tied to the group’s later years, serving as the site where Let It Be was recorded and where the Beatles staged their final public performance on the rooftop in January 1969.
The upcoming attraction will reportedly give visitors access to the rooftop, recording spaces and an extensive archive dedicated to the band’s history and creative journey. While an official opening date has not yet been confirmed, anticipation around the project is already growing among fans worldwide.
In a statement released alongside the announcement, Paul McCartney reflected on revisiting the historic building recently, describing it as a deeply nostalgic experience filled with memories. He also praised the plans being developed for the attraction and expressed excitement about fans eventually seeing the space transformed.
Ringo Starr also shared his thoughts, calling the experience of returning to the building “like coming home”.
Interest in The Beatles has remained remarkably strong decades after the group disbanded. Recent projects, including Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, revisited footage from the Let It Be recording sessions and the famous rooftop concert.
In 2023, advances in artificial intelligence technology also helped complete Now and Then, promoted as the final Beatles song, using recordings created by the original band members.