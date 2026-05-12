Eric Clapton hit with stray object during concert in Madrid, walks off

A message on Eric's official fan website assured other fans that he was fine. The statement on WheresEric.com further cautioned, "We are fans ourselves and we understand everyone is excited to be at the show, but please do not throw anything at the stage. You can seriously injure someone in the band, the crew, venue staff or even another concertgoer."

While Eric abruptly stopped his show in Madrid, his concert in another Spanish city, Barcelona a few days later was smoothly carried out. The legend, along with his band will conclude the European leg of the tour in Munich, Germany, on May 17, 2026.

Eric Clapton's tour will take over USA in September and will wrap up in Austin for the Crossroads Guitar Festival, founded by Eric himself in 1999.