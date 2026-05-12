Eric Clapton hit with stray object during concert in Madrid, walks off

Eric Clapton was performing in Madrid, Spain on May 7, 2026, when an object, hurled at him from the audience, hit him. The veteran musician walked off and never came back, abruptly ending his concert at the Movistar Arena.
Eric Clapton returned to perform at the city of Madrid after 25 years but the experience would be memorable for all the wrong reasons. The guitarist and singer-songwriter had to cut his performance short after an audience member threw what appeared to be a vinyl record at him.
The 81-year-old was playing at the Movistar Arena and had just concluded performing his hit, Cocaine when he began to walk towards the backstage. It was at this point that the object was thrown at him by someone in the audience. Eric was visibly startled as the record hit him right below his chest.
Thankfully, the octogenarian musician was not injured but stopped the performance right before he was set to play the final song on his 2026 tour, Before You Accuse Me.
A message on Eric's official fan website assured other fans that he was fine. The statement on WheresEric.com further cautioned, "We are fans ourselves and we understand everyone is excited to be at the show, but please do not throw anything at the stage. You can seriously injure someone in the band, the crew, venue staff or even another concertgoer."
While Eric abruptly stopped his show in Madrid, his concert in another Spanish city, Barcelona a few days later was smoothly carried out. The legend, along with his band will conclude the European leg of the tour in Munich, Germany, on May 17, 2026.
Eric Clapton's tour will take over USA in September and will wrap up in Austin for the Crossroads Guitar Festival, founded by Eric himself in 1999.