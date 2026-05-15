Fans annoyed after music streaming platforms crash following Drake's Iceman release

Drake's ninth studio album, Iceman, released at midnight on May 15, 2026. However, there have been reports of crashes on music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.
Highly anticipated album, Iceman by Drake dropped on Friday but ,any listeners could not listen to it right away alleging crashes on Apple Music and Spotify.
Music listeners reportedly claimed that the music streaming platforms refused to play the album, which may have been caused by a crash due to high demand. The very first song on the album, Make Them Cry, could not be played, according to reports.
Fans were clearly not happy with the delay. "hey champagne papì. it’s 12:02 est. my apple music has yet to update. i’m at a listening party. we’re wall waiting. someone needs to be fired", a fan wrote under one of Drake's latest posts.
However, the panic did not last song as the issue seemed to have been fixed quickly and fans were able to stream their album around 20 minutes after it was scheduled to drop.
This little hiccup was easily forgotten by fans who were stunned by Drake's rollout of two more albums. While Iceman was the sole project scheduled to release this month, the Canadian rapper went ahead and released two shorter albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti at midnight. While the former has a runtime of 45 minutes, the latter is around 36-minutes long.
So, fans have enough of new work by Drake that they did not even expect. The 39-year-old rapper made separate announcements for the albums on his social media and fans lost it.
"Woke up to THREE ALBUMS? You will always have my heart Aubrey!", one fan wrote under the post announcing Habibti. "It feels like Christmas", another comment read.
One fan wrote under the post announcing Maid of Honour, "yea he’s not dropping another album till we’re seniors citizens, 3 is crazy". "There’s no way we gettin 3 drake albums in one night", another fan wrote in disbelief.