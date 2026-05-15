Fans annoyed after music streaming platforms crash following Drake's Iceman release

Drake's ninth studio album, Iceman, released at midnight on May 15, 2026. However, there have been reports of crashes on music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Fans unable to access Drake's Iceman due to alleged crash

Highly anticipated album, Iceman by Drake dropped on Friday but ,any listeners could not listen to it right away alleging crashes on Apple Music and Spotify.

Music listeners reportedly claimed that the music streaming platforms refused to play the album, which may have been caused by a crash due to high demand. The very first song on the album, Make Them Cry, could not be played, according to reports.