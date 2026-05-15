Talwiinder on ‘Blues’ for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Bait’: Creative rituals and his evolving sound
There is no denying the impact Punjabi singer Talwiinder has made in recent times. The singer-songwriter and producer’s genre-fluidity has given him an edge over many upcoming indie-pop and hip-hop artists across the globe, taking him to international stages including sets at Lollapalooza and opening for the likes of G-Eazy and Dua Lipa. Known for exploring themes with significant depth, Talwiinder’s inclusion in the tracklist of the recently released series Bait by actor, filmmaker and rapper Riz Ahmed — with his hypnotic single Blues — demonstrates just how multifaceted his approach to music is. We chat with the artiste about the new song, decoding his ghost-host identity and much more.
Inside Riz Ahmed’s ‘Bait’ universe, the genre-fluid Punjabi artist unpacks his hypnotic single, ghost-host persona and the balance between vulnerability and swagger
Tell us about how the theme of Blues resonates with you personally and how it ties into the larger narrative of Bait?
Blues connects more through feeling than storyline. There’s a certain emotion in blues music that’s honest and a bit exposed and I think that naturally sits within the world of Bait. But for us, it wasn’t about matching the narrative too closely; it was more about capturing a moment that still felt real within that space. The track has that underlying emotion, but it carries itself lightly, which felt like a nice contrast to the intensity of the show.
The lyrics of Blues focus on self-belief and hard work paying off. Looking back at your journey, does this track feel like a personal anthem for where you are in 2026?
I wouldn’t call it an anthem, but it does reflect a certain mindset I’m in right now. There’s more clarity, more trust in the process and less pressure to prove something every time. You start to realise that consistency matters more than moments. If that comes through in the track, then it’s probably because it’s where I am personally as well.
You’ve mentioned before that the two ‘i’s in your name represent the ‘host’ and ‘ghost.’ Having performed for international audiences in stadium-sized venues, do you feel the ‘host’ is starting to take over or does the ‘ghost’ still need that anonymity to create something as raw as Blues?
They both exist at the same time. The ‘ghost’ is what people see, especially when you’re performing or out in the world, but the ‘host’ is still where most of the music comes from. I don’t think one replaces the other. If anything, the balance between the two is what keeps things honest. Without the ‘ghost’, the work can start to feel too aware of itself.
Tell us about how you work on your flow, tunes, scores and lyrics. Is there any specific practice you follow to ensure your creativity keeps flowing?
It’s not very structured. A lot of it starts with the sound — something in the production that catches a feeling and then I build from there. Flow usually come before words for me; I’ll sit with a melody or a rhythm until it feels natural and then the lyrics follow. Melody is king. I try not to force it too much. The best ideas usually come when you leave space for them.
What is the one non-negotiable part of your day that helps you keep your mental health in check?
Having some time where I’m not consuming anything. No music, no phone, just being still for a bit. It sounds simple, but it resets everything. Without that, it’s easy to lose perspective. Additionally, coffee — I can’t go without coffee.
Bait has a very specific contemporary London grit mixed with ’70s psychedelic influences. If you had to style a Talwiinder x Bait collection, would it lean more toward that retro-cinematic look or your signature style of experimental streetwear?
It would probably sit somewhere in between. The world of Bait has that raw, cinematic texture and I’d want to keep that intact, but I’d still bring in elements that feel current and a bit unexpected. Nothing too clean. It should feel worn in, slightly imperfect, like it has a story.
After spending time in the Bait universe, who is the most unexpected artiste on your playlist currently?
Probably someone like 50 Cent. It’s not that unexpected, but it’s not what people usually associate with me either.
You’ve conquered a variety of sounds over your recent releases. What’s the one genre your fans would be surprised to hear you’re researching next?
I’ve been listening to a lot of older jazz and some classical arrangements — not necessarily to make that kind of music directly, but to understand space and composition better. Sometimes stepping outside your usual sound gives you more to bring back into it.
Blues is out on all streaming platforms. Bait is streaming on Prime Video.