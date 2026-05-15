Talwiinder on ‘Blues’ for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Bait’: Creative rituals and his evolving sound

There is no denying the impact Punjabi singer Talwiinder has made in recent times. The singer-songwriter and producer’s genre-fluidity has given him an edge over many upcoming indie-pop and hip-hop artists across the globe, taking him to international stages including sets at Lollapalooza and opening for the likes of G-Eazy and Dua Lipa. Known for exploring themes with significant depth, Talwiinder’s inclusion in the tracklist of the recently released series Bait by actor, filmmaker and rapper Riz Ahmed — with his hypnotic single Blues — demonstrates just how multifaceted his approach to music is. We chat with the artiste about the new song, decoding his ghost-host identity and much more.