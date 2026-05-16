Jonny Greenwood teams up again with Shye Ben Tzur and Rajasthan Express for Ranjha

For Jonny, though, blending Western and Indian musical traditions is a balancing act that demands care and restraint. When asked how he approaches introducing Western elements into the music, he says, “Carefully. Often, when Western elements are added to Indian music, they tend to flatten out the detail in both styles of music: the ‘rock’ music side is brutal and simple, and the Indian side loses its subtlety and complexity. Also, if too many chord changes / harmonic changes are imposed, then the raag is destroyed. So – it has to be done with respect.”

The videos for Shemesh and Ranjha came together just as organically as the music itself, thanks to filmmaker Ian Patrick. “Ian Patrick, a very talented London-based filmmaker, took lots of footage and edited it together,” Jonny says.

While Jonny believes “a good recording should feel the same as the live concert”, he still sees live performance as something uniquely fleeting and magical. “Live shows are magical in their impermanence: the music is played into a room and disappears,” he says.

As for what comes next, Jonny is hopeful this chapter isn’t over yet. “I hope so: we are waiting to see if there is a good reaction to this latest collection of songs,” he says of continuing the collaboration beyond Ranjha. More than anything, though, he hopes the album encourages listeners to dive deeper into Indian music itself. “I hope they will be motivated to hear more Indian music – whether Rajasthani folk or Carnatic – and better still, seek out opportunities to hear Indian musicians perform live,” he says. “There’s nothing like it.”

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