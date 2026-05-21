Pritam opens up on plagiarism allegations over Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa

All about Cocktail 2

The Cocktail 2 track Mashooqa is credited with music composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who also provided the vocals for Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood Ruaa Kayy and Mahmood.

The track is used as a promotion of the movie Cocktail 2, which is a follow-up to the highly popular romantic drama from 2012. The movie is set to star Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna under the direction of Homi Adajania. The sequel to the original movie Cocktail was first announced in July 2025 by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff.

As audiences wait excitedly for this new trio of Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika, the musical drama has definitely ensured that the movie remains in the limelight before its premiere in theaters on June 19.