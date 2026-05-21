Pritam opens up on plagiarism allegations over Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa

Music composer Pritam has strongly defended himself against the accusations of plagiarism regarding the latest song from the upcoming movie Cocktail 2 known as Mashooqa.
A wave of criticisms has emerged following an apparent similarity between the song and another one produced back in 1993 called Se So Arrubate A Nonna by Bibi & Coco. As many people on social media claimed that Pritam copied the melody and beats of the earlier produced song, a few others defended him by stating that it was just another case of sampling.
On his Instagram story, Pritam vehemently denied all allegations thrown against him and ridiculed the music experts who seem to be a new generation of “imaginary similarities”.
“Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis... Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys, NOT NICE.”
The Cocktail 2 track Mashooqa is credited with music composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who also provided the vocals for Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood Ruaa Kayy and Mahmood.
The track is used as a promotion of the movie Cocktail 2, which is a follow-up to the highly popular romantic drama from 2012. The movie is set to star Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna under the direction of Homi Adajania. The sequel to the original movie Cocktail was first announced in July 2025 by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff.
As audiences wait excitedly for this new trio of Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika, the musical drama has definitely ensured that the movie remains in the limelight before its premiere in theaters on June 19.