Ahead of her Bengaluru performance, Chinmayi Sripada talks music, skincare and authenticity

In the ephemeral world of playback singing, where voices are often expected to remain detached from the personalities behind them — singer, voice actress and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada has long been the exception. Across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Marathi cinema, her voice has drifted through some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated songs. Yet, Chinmayi has never confined herself to the safety of the recording booth. She is someone who refuses to be muted, whether she is navigating the microtones of a new song or speaking against the systemic silence surrounding harassment within the Indian entertainment industry. At a time when many public figures choose caution, Chinmayi has built a persona defined by a rare and unwavering honesty. That instinct to question, research and engage deeply with the world eventually extended beyond music. Long before Korean skincare became commonplace within India’s beauty industry, she had already begun studying and importing products, eventually transforming that interest into her K-beauty platform and esthetics venture. What makes Chinmayi particularly compelling is the way these seemingly distant worlds often mirror each other. The precision required to navigate multilingual playback singing reappears in the way she discusses scalp therapy, melanin readers and dermatological research. Even her public advocacy carries the same quality that defines her singing voice: calm, sharp and unwilling to dilute itself for comfort. As she prepares for her upcoming concert in Bengaluru, we speak with the polyglot about the magic of the stage, skincare science and why her ‘most authentic self ’ is the only version she knows how to be.