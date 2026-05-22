Rap artiste Farhan Khan talks Alif Laila, Urdu poetry and his new song Mujhe Rok Lo

Having previously considered theatre and filmmaking as alternative paths for his storytelling, he views this track not as an end, but as the birth of a new artistic season. “What that next chapter will look like — the music, the characters, the emotions, the universe it will belong to — is something neither you nor I fully know yet,” he teases.

Farhan hints regarding his future projects, saying, “I am working on a few things, but it is better to talk about the details once they are in better shape.”

Mujhe Rok Lo is streaming on all audio platforms.

(Anoushka Kundu is an intern at Indulge, Bengaluru)

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