Rap artiste Farhan Khan talks Alif Laila, Urdu poetry and his new song Mujhe Rok Lo

Farhan Khan is an artist shaped as much by Urdu poetry and old Hindi cinema as by hip-hop. Growing up between Agra and Mumbai, surrounded by mehfils organised by his father and his friends, the rapper developed an early fascination with the emotional precision of shayari — how longing, heartbreak and devotion could be contained within just a few lines. Over the last two years, that sensibility has found its fullest expression through Alif Laila, his sprawling conceptual music project that fuses rap, qawwali and cinematic storytelling into a world steeped in nostalgia and romance. As the final chapter, Mujhe Rok Lo, is set to release today, we speak to Farhan about ending the series, inherited culture and why softness remains central to his art.
“Just like we released Rudaali separately from Khansaab, my 2023 debut album, to properly conclude that journey before stepping into a new chapter, Mujhe Rok Lo was created as a standalone song to give Alif Laila a beautiful and respectful ending,” Farhan explains. The emotional weight of the project, he admits, often became overwhelming during its making. “Throughout this journey, I broke down many times, faced failures again and again and went through phases that were mentally very challenging,” Farhan shares.
The visual language of Alif Laila draws heavily from the world Farhan grew up within — embroidered sherwanis, old Bollywood romances, cigarette smoke hanging over late-night conversations and poetry drifting through family gatherings. “The world of Alif Laila naturally reflects the world I come from — the nostalgia, the softness, the silences and the emotional depth of that era,” he shares. For Farhan, preserving cultural memory within hip-hop is not an aesthetic decision but an emotional necessity. “If I abandon my own life, culture and experiences just to imitate the west, then I stop being real,” he says. Instead, his work embraces the emotional sensibility of ghazals, qawwalis and 1990s Hindi cinema, translating those inheritances into contemporary rap without stripping them of their delicateness.
Having previously considered theatre and filmmaking as alternative paths for his storytelling, he views this track not as an end, but as the birth of a new artistic season. “What that next chapter will look like — the music, the characters, the emotions, the universe it will belong to — is something neither you nor I fully know yet,” he teases.
Farhan hints regarding his future projects, saying, “I am working on a few things, but it is better to talk about the details once they are in better shape.”
Mujhe Rok Lo is streaming on all audio platforms.
(Anoushka Kundu is an intern at Indulge, Bengaluru)
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