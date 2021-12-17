Natotsav, the week-long theatre festival will stage plays in Hindi, Telugu and English

Hyderabad-based Nishumbita Ballet and Theatre group is back after a year’s gap with their annualfestival Natotsav. The sixth season of the festival will be held from December 18 to December 24 at the Nishumbita School of Drama, Begumpet.Talking about the week-long festivities, Dr Rammohan Holagundi, founder-director, Nishumbita, says, “Every year we try to come up with unique performances for the audience and this year is no exception. This year’s festival is bigger and better with seven acts spread across the week, one each day. All the acts are different from each other as we wanted to celebrate completing 27 years with great plays,” adding, “We started planning from March as there should be a good mix of stories and it is important for us to bring back the audience to the theatre. For the last couple of years people were away from theatres due to the pandemic and to bring them back we are staging — Yendamuri Veerendranath’s Kukka (Telugu), Vijay Tendulkar’s Khamosh Adalat Jari Hai (Hindi), Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book(English), Puppetry and Grips theatre (multilingual), Mime act (multilingual), Golakonda (multilingual) and The Chairs (English).”

A still from The Chairs

Interestingly, in theGolakonda, 18 artists will play 182 characters. “The Nishumbita team will stage nine variations of mime act and human puppetry for the first time in Hyderabad and perform Grips theatre, where adults act like children on stage. Stories for the puppetry act are from Panchatantra,” elaborates Ram. For Aditi Bhattacharya, coordinator with Gitanjali Devshala school, working with Nishumbita for the past two years has been amazing. This time she will perform two opposite roles in two plays. “I am playing one of the central characters in Khamosh Adalat Jari Hai, where I am an unmarried pregnant woman in her mid-30s whom the society has ostracised. Another role is with Dr Rammohan in The Chairs, an absurdist “tragic farce” play by Eugene Ionesco. The play revolves around an old couple, who are seen frantically arranging chairs for a series of invisible guests and eventually commiting suicide. Dr Rammohan handheld us a lot, taking us through the entire learning and acting process,” shares Aditi. Another actor who will be seen in all the seven plays is Sai Kumar, a postgraduate student at Osmania University. “I am not doing any huge roles, but all the roles are important to the plot. I am playing a slave in Kukka, an intellectual theatre artist in Khamosh… and a king in Golakonda,” says Sai, who is balancing his ongoing examinations and rehearsals. Abha Naktode, who has been with the Nishumbita team for six years now, will be seen in three performances — mime, puppetry and Golakonda. The MAstudent from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University will be seen as Ravana in puppetry and Bhagyamati in Golakonda. “All the three roles are challenging, but my favourite role will be of Ravana’s as it has lots of layers. My knowledge of Kuchipudi has helped me a lot to emote on stage,” concludes Abha.