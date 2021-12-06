Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami talks about playing a pivotal role in Bob Biswas
Bhanu Uday Goswami has portrayed the role of Jishu in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s directorial debut
Bob Biswas, the crime thriller that is a spin-off from Kahaani (2012), features Bhanu Uday Goswami as Jishu, a cop who brings Biswas back to business as an assassin. Written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s directorial debut. The film delves into the life of the iconic hitman from the original movie. Saswata Chatterjee had played the role of Bob in Kahaani. Bhanu, who is known for his work in films like Manto and Ludo, talks to Indulge about his experiences of working with Ghosh and his daughter.
This was your first stint with Sujoy Ghosh…
I had been on the lookout to work with Sujoy da ever since I missed an opportunity in his web series Typewriter. Initially, I was chosen for a different role in the film, but a day before the shoot I was asked to play Jishu. I signed up for it and the decision hasn’t gone in vain. I am looking forward to more such creative experiences in the future.
What was on your mind while approaching the role?
Sujoy Ghosh’s scripts are always so articulately written that one doesn’t really require special preparation. I surrendered myself completely in the hands of Sujoy and Diya like a puppet. It's been an exhilarating experience and a sheer pleasure to have portrayed Jishu on-screen.
Also Read: https://www.indulgexpress.com/entertainment/cinema/2021/nov/22/sujoy-ghosh-on-why-abhishek-bachchan-was-cast-as-bob-biswas-37216.html
How has it been shooting major scenes in the City of Joy?
We shot major scenes of the film in Kolkata last winter. The city has so much left to be explored!
What has been the most memorable part of filming with Junior Bachchan?
It has to be the one where we hire Biswas to work for us. It was a major scene planned across the entire day, but everything worked out so smoothly that we wrapped up for the day by lunchtime.