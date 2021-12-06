Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami talks about playing a pivotal role in Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas, the crime thriller that is a spin-off from Kahaani (2012), features Bhanu Uday Goswami as Jishu, a cop who brings Biswas back to business as an assassin. Written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s directorial debut. The film delves into the life of the iconic hitman from the original movie. Saswata Chatterjee had played the role of Bob in Kahaani. Bhanu, who is known for his work in films like Manto and Ludo, talks to Indulge about his experiences of working with Ghosh and his daughter.

This was your first stint with Sujoy Ghosh…

I had been on the lookout to work with Sujoy da ever since I missed an opportunity in his web series Typewriter. Initially, I was chosen for a different role in the film, but a day before the shoot I was asked to play Jishu. I signed up for it and the decision hasn’t gone in vain. I am looking forward to more such creative experiences in the future.