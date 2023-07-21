Ten Ally Drama Festival promises a lot more than just drama!

Theatre has a charm that no other art form can match. Of course, every art form is unique in its own way, but with theatre, the call of the stage to create your own identity through the varied characters one plays on stage is what makes it an extraordinary experience. Endeavouring to take this special experience of the stage a notch higher is the ongoing Ten Ally Drama Festival presented by Theatre Marina. With an aim to support and provide a platform for fresh talents, the festival has come up with a unique concept to take the competition forward over the weekend. The festival comprises a total of 28 short plays. The quarterfinals happen on four weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) — seven plays on each day. Out of the 28 plays, 14 will be selected for semifinals (to be held on July 29). Next, only seven plays move to the finals.

Curator of this interesting concept, Giridharan R, who has been associated with theatre in Chennai for the last 25 years and has directed several plays, tells us that the ‘Ten’ in the title was decided upon because the plays are 10 minutes each (+2 minutes for entry and exit). The ‘Ally’ was chosen because “you can just be an ally and participate in the play. You need not be part of any theatre group to participate in this competition,” he says. The ‘Ten Ally’ also rhymes with Tenali Rama, who was known for his wit and humour. Hence, Giridharan says, the title felt apt, because the 28 plays — in English and Tamil — that are a part of this festival offer a good mix of variety.

A scene from Karma that was staged last weekend

Explaining further, he says, “We received 50 scripts when we did an audition in June. We selected 28 out of the 50. Once the scripts were selected, the authors were asked to come for an

audition along with other actors who registered for the competition. So now, we have close to about 150 artistes. The idea is to create a warehouse of talent rather than single groups.”

Rs 300.

Tickets available online.

July 22 & 23, 4 pm & 7 pm. (Finals on July 30)



At Medai — The Stage, Alwarpet.



