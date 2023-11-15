Kochi to host eight-day theatre festival as part of Soorya Festival

The city capital is all set to host an eight-day theatre extravaganza as part of the Soorya Festival, a celebration of the performing arts.

This week, the festival showcases the talents within the theatrical domain, kicking off with the production of Chayakkada Kadhakal, India’s first realistic theatre series: Kalathil Padmini Makal Ammu and Amma Thangamma directed by Soorya Krishnamoorthy.

Among the upcoming highlights are productions such as Draupadi, Thaneer Thaneer, Drops, Isa, Thani Avarthanam, Veera Mangai Velu Nachiyar, and Njan-Udal Manas.

Also read: B Studio's play, Bombay Tailors is all about vigour

The theatre festival, which continues until November 20, also features numerous performances in Malayalam and Tamil at Ganesham Surya Nataka Kalari in the capital city.

The Balakrishnan Foundation Soorya Festival, now in its 46th year, is the world’s longest-running arts festival. Soorya Krishnamoorthy has curated and shaped the Soorya Festival since its inception. The festival, which began on October 1, lasts 111 days and concludes on January 21, 2024.

Also read: Renowned writer and director Akarsh Khurana’s play, 'The F Word', mirrors the complexities of a dysfunctional family