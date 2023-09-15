Home Culture theatre

Short+Sweet South India Theatre Festival is back

In its second week, we list out the plays to watch out for

author_img Rupam Jain Published :  15th September 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  15th September 2023 12:00 AM
Mirror, Mirror, Mayhem 

Cobra versus Tiger 
Synopsis: A Chinese supermum seeks help from an Indan matriarch.
Director: Sushant Alexander 
Writer: Rex McGregor

Ramanathanin Kaditham 
Synopsis: The rant of an unemployed man in the late 1920s. 
Director: Ganapathy Murugesan 
Writer: Story: Puthumaipithan  
Script: Suraj Raaja

For Crying Out Loud! 
Synopsis: Awaiting the verdict on a case against a sexual offender.
Director & writer: Bhavya Balantrapu 

A Criminal Mind 
Synopsis: A couple is kidnapped, held hostage, but everything is a setup! 
Director: Jaytesh Calpakkam 
Writer: Paula Armstrong 

Seethai Mark Seeyakkaai Thool
Synopsis: A banner artist and his wife live a simple life before he gets a big business order. 
Director: Parimala Thangarasu
Writer: Sundara Ramasamy

Synopsis: A comic play where Present juggles her younger and older selves. 
Director & writer: Priyadarshini S 

Under the Bodhai Tree 
Synopsis: Siddhartha is a resident of Paradise old age home and Dharma is a new roommate. Then, a letter changes the course of events.
Director & writer: Dileep Rangan T 

Dance, Baby, Dance 
Synopsis: Aparna loves to dance, but people around her are not keen.
Director: Mahalakshmi 
Writer: Bhagirathy S  

Purpose 
Synopsis: Muhammed Ali finds his purpose after his first defeat and his first ultimate win.
Director: Saikrihpa S V 
Writer: AnandhaKrishnan Janakiraman 

Maadu Matters 
Synopsis: An unreal case that puts real people in dilemma.
Director & writer: Meera Sitaraman

Wildcard enteries

En Saavi Enga? 
Synopsis: A mother’s dementia, father’s care, and children’s visit, diverse emotions unfold.
Director: Vyshali Jeevu; Writer: Daan 

Villa number 13 
Synopsis: Three people get stuck in a private villa.
Director: Balaji Siva; Writer: Vibha Batra 

Monk and the Tycoon 
Synopsis: When a monk and a tycoon converse. 
Director & writer: Jairam Seshadri

Eric Tile Dysfunction 
Synopsis: The adventures of Eric D’Souza, owner of a tile shop in Mumbai. 
Director: Rayana Pandey; 
Writer: Dakshin Adyanthaya 

The Meeting — The Conscience One 
Synopsis: A satire on today’s politicians and alliance formations. 
Director & writer: Prasanna Rajaram

Neer Indri Amaiyaathu Kaneer 
Synopsis: Ajay struggles to come to terms with the death of who he was.
Director: Mrithyunjay GN 
Writer: Sanjay Sridhar 

IIM - Indian Institute of Marriage 
Synopsis: Lessons on marriage.
Director: Gnanesh Raj; Writer: Syama 

Tara 
Synopsis: A family dealing with loss.
Director: Samhitha Goutham; Writers: Varun Chandrasekhar, Karthik Srikanth, Samhitha Goutham

Kadhal kadhal kadhal kadhal poin saadhal saadhal saadhal 
Synopsis: A young boy experiences failure in love for the first time.
Director: Prasanna Ram Kumar R; 
Writer: Mayan 

Tickets at Rs 200

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 
& Sunday: 7 pm to 9 pm.on
Wildcard shows on  Saturday & Sunday, 2 pm to 4 pm.
At Alliance Française of Madras.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @rupsjain

