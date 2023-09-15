Short+Sweet South India Theatre Festival is back

Cobra versus Tiger

Synopsis: A Chinese supermum seeks help from an Indan matriarch.

Director: Sushant Alexander

Writer: Rex McGregor

Ramanathanin Kaditham

Synopsis: The rant of an unemployed man in the late 1920s.

Director: Ganapathy Murugesan

Writer: Story: Puthumaipithan

Script: Suraj Raaja

For Crying Out Loud!

Synopsis: Awaiting the verdict on a case against a sexual offender.

Director & writer: Bhavya Balantrapu

A Criminal Mind

Synopsis: A couple is kidnapped, held hostage, but everything is a setup!

Director: Jaytesh Calpakkam

Writer: Paula Armstrong

Seethai Mark Seeyakkaai Thool

Synopsis: A banner artist and his wife live a simple life before he gets a big business order.

Director: Parimala Thangarasu

Writer: Sundara Ramasamy

Mirror, Mirror, Mayhem

Synopsis: A comic play where Present juggles her younger and older selves.

Director & writer: Priyadarshini S

Under the Bodhai Tree

Synopsis: Siddhartha is a resident of Paradise old age home and Dharma is a new roommate. Then, a letter changes the course of events.

Director & writer: Dileep Rangan T

Dance, Baby, Dance

Synopsis: Aparna loves to dance, but people around her are not keen.

Director: Mahalakshmi

Writer: Bhagirathy S

Purpose

Synopsis: Muhammed Ali finds his purpose after his first defeat and his first ultimate win.

Director: Saikrihpa S V

Writer: AnandhaKrishnan Janakiraman

Maadu Matters

Synopsis: An unreal case that puts real people in dilemma.

Director & writer: Meera Sitaraman

Wildcard enteries

En Saavi Enga?

Synopsis: A mother’s dementia, father’s care, and children’s visit, diverse emotions unfold.

Director: Vyshali Jeevu; Writer: Daan

Villa number 13

Synopsis: Three people get stuck in a private villa.

Director: Balaji Siva; Writer: Vibha Batra

Monk and the Tycoon

Synopsis: When a monk and a tycoon converse.

Director & writer: Jairam Seshadri

Eric Tile Dysfunction

Synopsis: The adventures of Eric D’Souza, owner of a tile shop in Mumbai.

Director: Rayana Pandey;

Writer: Dakshin Adyanthaya

The Meeting — The Conscience One

Synopsis: A satire on today’s politicians and alliance formations.

Director & writer: Prasanna Rajaram

Neer Indri Amaiyaathu Kaneer

Synopsis: Ajay struggles to come to terms with the death of who he was.

Director: Mrithyunjay GN

Writer: Sanjay Sridhar

IIM - Indian Institute of Marriage

Synopsis: Lessons on marriage.

Director: Gnanesh Raj; Writer: Syama

Tara

Synopsis: A family dealing with loss.

Director: Samhitha Goutham; Writers: Varun Chandrasekhar, Karthik Srikanth, Samhitha Goutham

Kadhal kadhal kadhal kadhal poin saadhal saadhal saadhal

Synopsis: A young boy experiences failure in love for the first time.

Director: Prasanna Ram Kumar R;

Writer: Mayan

Tickets at Rs 200

Thursday, Friday, Saturday

& Sunday: 7 pm to 9 pm.on

Wildcard shows on Saturday & Sunday, 2 pm to 4 pm.

At Alliance Française of Madras.



