Short+Sweet South India Theatre Festival is back
In its second week, we list out the plays to watch out for
Cobra versus Tiger
Synopsis: A Chinese supermum seeks help from an Indan matriarch.
Director: Sushant Alexander
Writer: Rex McGregor
Ramanathanin Kaditham
Synopsis: The rant of an unemployed man in the late 1920s.
Director: Ganapathy Murugesan
Writer: Story: Puthumaipithan
Script: Suraj Raaja
For Crying Out Loud!
Synopsis: Awaiting the verdict on a case against a sexual offender.
Director & writer: Bhavya Balantrapu
A Criminal Mind
Synopsis: A couple is kidnapped, held hostage, but everything is a setup!
Director: Jaytesh Calpakkam
Writer: Paula Armstrong
Seethai Mark Seeyakkaai Thool
Synopsis: A banner artist and his wife live a simple life before he gets a big business order.
Director: Parimala Thangarasu
Writer: Sundara Ramasamy
Mirror, Mirror, Mayhem
Synopsis: A comic play where Present juggles her younger and older selves.
Director & writer: Priyadarshini S
Under the Bodhai Tree
Synopsis: Siddhartha is a resident of Paradise old age home and Dharma is a new roommate. Then, a letter changes the course of events.
Director & writer: Dileep Rangan T
Dance, Baby, Dance
Synopsis: Aparna loves to dance, but people around her are not keen.
Director: Mahalakshmi
Writer: Bhagirathy S
Purpose
Synopsis: Muhammed Ali finds his purpose after his first defeat and his first ultimate win.
Director: Saikrihpa S V
Writer: AnandhaKrishnan Janakiraman
Maadu Matters
Synopsis: An unreal case that puts real people in dilemma.
Director & writer: Meera Sitaraman
Wildcard enteries
En Saavi Enga?
Synopsis: A mother’s dementia, father’s care, and children’s visit, diverse emotions unfold.
Director: Vyshali Jeevu; Writer: Daan
Villa number 13
Synopsis: Three people get stuck in a private villa.
Director: Balaji Siva; Writer: Vibha Batra
Monk and the Tycoon
Synopsis: When a monk and a tycoon converse.
Director & writer: Jairam Seshadri
Eric Tile Dysfunction
Synopsis: The adventures of Eric D’Souza, owner of a tile shop in Mumbai.
Director: Rayana Pandey;
Writer: Dakshin Adyanthaya
The Meeting — The Conscience One
Synopsis: A satire on today’s politicians and alliance formations.
Director & writer: Prasanna Rajaram
Neer Indri Amaiyaathu Kaneer
Synopsis: Ajay struggles to come to terms with the death of who he was.
Director: Mrithyunjay GN
Writer: Sanjay Sridhar
IIM - Indian Institute of Marriage
Synopsis: Lessons on marriage.
Director: Gnanesh Raj; Writer: Syama
Tara
Synopsis: A family dealing with loss.
Director: Samhitha Goutham; Writers: Varun Chandrasekhar, Karthik Srikanth, Samhitha Goutham
Kadhal kadhal kadhal kadhal poin saadhal saadhal saadhal
Synopsis: A young boy experiences failure in love for the first time.
Director: Prasanna Ram Kumar R;
Writer: Mayan
Tickets at Rs 200
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
& Sunday: 7 pm to 9 pm.on
Wildcard shows on Saturday & Sunday, 2 pm to 4 pm.
At Alliance Française of Madras.
