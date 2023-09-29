‘Ghatotkachan’ by Theatrekaran is full of drama, war & a star!

While most of us know about the Mahabharata and the characters that our history books have introduced us to, we often overlook some unsung heroes. One such name is Ghatotkacha, Bhima’s firstborn with the

rakshasi Hidimbi, who chose to seek reconciliation amidst the famous Kurukshetra War.

Now get ready to watch Ghatotkacha’s life and the epic war played out on stage as Theatrekaran, founded by Raghavendr S and Sabarivas V K, brings their play Ghatotkachan, filled with high emotions, drama, dialogues, music, dance, and of course, war!

“Our play is going to be like a proper commercial film,” says Raghavendr, who has directed this theatrical and also plays the lead character. He adds, “There’s going to be music, people singing on stage; there’s also going to be a real fight happening for 10 minutes at a stretch! You will literally see people lifting each other and dropping them! We are showing the Kurukshetra after all!”

To present a play as grand and dramatic as Ghatotkachan needs a team effort. Agreeing with the same, Raghavendr says, “We were very fortunate to collaborate with a lot of good artistes. The music is by Badhri Narayanan Seshadri; light and design is done by Sankara Narayanan; choreography by Poochu’s Productions; costumes by Kritika, and motion poster by Thamizh Sivan.”

It’s not every day that we find a story from the pages of history brought alive on stage because to put together a play of this stature requires a lot of research, practice, dedication and time. Telling us why Theatrekaran choose to stage the story of Ghatotkacha despite the challenges that come with it, Raghavendr says, “Both Sabarivas (who plays Bheema) and I have had mentors who are all legends in theatre. Since we were trained in mythological plays, our goal is to do at least one mythological play every two years. Of course, there are challenges. The production cost for this play is very high. So, for us to do this, we need to do many small shows and make as much money as possible and then invest everything into this without expecting a profit or a loss.”

Ghatotkachan is a passion project, as we come to understand. The 45-member cast have been rehearsing for the last four months — in the mornings from 4 am to 8 am; after which they head to work; and in the evenings again from 7 pm to 10 pm.

So, picked from the pages of history, the two hours and 20 minute-long play will narrate why Ghatotkacha is one of the most beloved characters, for he is a man of courage and wisdom in the face of violence by pursuing peace. Only two characters in the Mahabharata, Krishna and Ghatotkacha, go on a peace mission. During the 14-day war, Ghatotkacha fights against the almost invincible Karna, knowing that it would be his last battle.

Watch the story unfold and how!

Tickets at Rs 250 onwards.

September 30, 7pm.October 1, 6 pm.

At Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet.

