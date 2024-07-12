This upcoming production by Ventures Theatre is back on stage following its debut in 2022

Since 2015, Ventures Theatre has been grabbing the attention of the audience through their thought-provoking plays. Known for productions like The Note, A Judgement Error?, The Flame and Khub Kachher, they are all set to bring back one of their much-loved productions — Locked Down — to the stage. Susanto Banerjee, co-founder, Ventures Theatre and director of Locked Down, gets chatty with us to talk about this upcoming production, the idea behind it and lots more…
What’s in store for the audience?
The play is titled as Locked Down and is a deeply-moving one. It’s a window into human relations during the lockdown. The play is built as an onion that is peeled to reveal how these relationships are among those living in a house like a prison. Each layer represents different facets of connections among the characters, ultimately revealing profound family dynamics and issues exacerbated by the lockdown situation.
How does the play explore relationships within the lockdown context?
A tree is used symbolically to show how the play has explored relationships during this trying period. One looks at a tree starting with its outermost leaves until one reaches its roots buried underground; this would apply to layers of relationships depicted amongst the characters. Their first encounter will be very superficial levels of such connections, not unlike leaves and thinner branches. Then the deeper intricate layers unravel as they represent more characteristic parts of trees — thicker branches towards the main trunk.
What inspired you to write the play?
The play drew inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical rehearsals weren’t possible. The members narrated their own stories or stories of people they knew. Seven stories were initially discussed, from which four or five were selected and woven together into a single narrative. The outline was developed, scenes were detailed and two playwrights volunteered to turn the scenes into writing — also editing and refining them.
The play involves around 14 characters. How did you decide on this number and what interactions can we expect?
The choice to have 14 characters was not arbitrary but originated in the story. The playwright is like an architect who plans a building, as Girish Karnad has observed. Just as a building’s structure mandates columns and beams to support load, characters emerge due to their necessity in the text — showing up when and where they are needed — each one being a part of the structure explained. The characters participate in complex relationships and dialogues with one another. They move against each other and together, each one engaging in vital experiences, actions and responses.
Are there any genres you’re particularly interested in exploring?
Our past plays have covered various genres, but we haven’t done a full-fledged comedy yet. We would love to explore that genre more thoroughly. Currently, we are leaning towards a drama with a lot of humour woven into it, creating situational comedy throughout the storyline.
Since the play revolves around the COVID-19 lockdown, how do you plan to make it relevant in today’s context? Many people are trying to move past memories of the lockdowns; how do you plan to make it engaging for audiences?
It’s not just about the lockdown, but instead delves into relationships between people as a theme, which is more universally pertinent. People will be able to read the intricacies, nuances, conflicts and interactions happening in the play as relatable and not necessarily because it is set within a lockdown. The lockdown situation adds an extra layer of context, but the concept is contemporary and timeless and present at anytime. The layer of relationships will always engage people and audiencesm and the element of relationships — how relationships can sustain themselves and move on — will always hook audiences in. Through readaptation and through reinterpretation, the play, including the overarching themes, will hold the attention of the audience.
What’s next for Ventures Theatre? Are you working on any new plays?
We are indeed exploring a few ideas right now. I’m reading several stories that I hope to adapt into scripts for potential plays. We’ll be starting on a new play soon, but we haven’t decided on the specific genre yet.
