This upcoming production by Ventures Theatre is back on stage following its debut in 2022

The play involves around 14 characters. How did you decide on this number and what interactions can we expect?

The choice to have 14 characters was not arbitrary but originated in the story. The playwright is like an architect who plans a building, as Girish Karnad has observed. Just as a building’s structure mandates columns and beams to support load, characters emerge due to their necessity in the text — showing up when and where they are needed — each one being a part of the structure explained. The characters participate in complex relationships and dialogues with one another. They move against each other and together, each one engaging in vital experiences, actions and responses.