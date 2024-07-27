'Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai!' in Bengaluru promises a riveting courtroom drama on stage

This gripping courtroom drama, originally penned by Vijay Tendulkar, in the 1960s, is as relevant today as it was then. The play Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai! by Rangved Theatre Bangalore exposes societal hypocrisy and the often unjust judicial process. Centred around a mock trial that turns into a harsh indictment of the protagonist, Miss Benare, the play critiques societal norms and the harsh judgement women face for their personal choices. Through complex characters, it challenges the facade of respectability and compels the audience to question their own complicity. We catch up with director Pratik Radder to talk about the upcoming play and so much more.
Can you tell us about the play?
Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai! explores the struggles women face in their pursuit of liberation, boldness and independence. The story centres on a mock trial that turns into a scathing real-life indictment of the protagonist, Miss Benare. Through this dramatic trial, the play uncovers deep-seated prejudices and moral contradictions, forcing the audience to confront their own views on women’s independence.
Where did the inspiration for the play come from?
Despite being written in the 1960s, the issues it tackles are still very much alive today. The goal is to spread the message that the fight for women’s independence and safety is ongoing and this play is a powerful way to convey that. That’s what inspired me.
What themes do the play revolve around?
The play delves into several compelling themes, including societal hypocrisy, the harsh judgement of women and the facade of respectability. A memorable line from the play, ‘A woman is incapable of being independent,’ starkly illustrates how society uses hypocrisy to under mine women’s independence through words, actions and thoughts. This play challenges the audience to reconsider their own complicity in these injustices and to support women’s autonomy and freedom.
Can you tell us about the background music and costumes used for the play?
The production features melancholic background music, played only at the end to heighten the emotional impact. The costumes are retro, transporting the audience back to the 1960s when the play was first written. This nostalgic touch enhances the authenticity of the performance. Originally written in Marathi, the play has been adapted into Kannada for this production, making it accessible to a wider audience while preserving its original essence.
How has directing this play impacted you personally?
Directing this play has been a transformative experience for me. This experience has reinforced my belief in the importance of supporting women’s rights and independence. I have come to appreciate the necessity of acceptance and non-interference in women’s choices. Writing a script with deep, meaningful phrases and powerful silences has been a rewarding challenge, emphasising the ongoing need to advocate for women’s independence.
