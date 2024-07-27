'Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai!' in Bengaluru promises a riveting courtroom drama on stage

Can you tell us about the play?

Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai! explores the struggles women face in their pursuit of liberation, boldness and independence. The story centres on a mock trial that turns into a scathing real-life indictment of the protagonist, Miss Benare. Through this dramatic trial, the play uncovers deep-seated prejudices and moral contradictions, forcing the audience to confront their own views on women’s independence.