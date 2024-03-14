Egmore Museum re-opens, and ‘Oru Ticket Rendu Play’ is set for a big showcase!

Both plays have a blend of modernism and good old theatre comedy in them. M. N. Raja is a situational comedy with a lot of conflict based on the premise, while Thalaivan Irukkiran is a political satire that will immediately connect with the Chennai audience and not only make them laugh but also think a lot about our current affairs.

We ask the directors what the re-opening of Egmore Museum means to theatre aficionados. Darani says, “The Egmore Theatre Museum stands as a cherished landmark in Chennai, holding a special place in the hearts of artistes and theatre enthusiasts alike. Over the years, it has been the stage for countless plays and performances that have not only shaped the cultural landscape but also discovered many of the exceptional actors of our time. For many, this venue is more than just a space; it holds personal significance, serving as a source of inspiration and introspection. It is where artistes reconnect with their craft, where they reignite their passion, and sometimes, where they rediscover the initial spark that ignited their artistic journey.”

Mukesh adds, “Performing a play after years in the museum theatre is truly an honour. This stage has been the birthplace to many veterans of the arts and we are extremely grateful to perform here. The reopening of this theatre means that theatre is coming back to its grand and historic home.”

Tickets start at Rs 249.

Available online.

March 17, 3 pm & 7 pm.

At Museum Theatre, Museum Compound, Pantheon Road, Egmore.