‘Men’s Monologue’ brings six stories of men, narrated by men

Navaneetha Krishnan

My performance is titled Annan Evvazhi, which means ‘on the footsteps of the brother’. It is a pun on the Tamil phrase Mannan evvazhi, makkal avvazhi, which means ‘The ways of the king dictate the ways of the people’. This monologue is not entirely based on my personal real-life experiences, but rather stems from several collective stories heard from multiple sources, stitched together and presented as a coherent piece.

What does this piece mean to you?

I see theatre as a means of self-expression, a place where one can be honest and speak the truth. I wish to use this monologue as an opportunity to start a conversation about an important workplace issue that plagues not just theatre and the arts, but almost all professions.

What is the importance of Men’s Monologue?

As a society, we learn to live and grow in harmony when we hear and reflect on the stories of everyone, irrespective of race, religion, and gender. I believe the Men’s Monologue series provides a platform to discuss issues from a male point of view. While it is true that stories over decades have been predominantly told from the male perspective, the goal of this series is not to perpetuate the already existing stereotypes but rather to critically dissect and examine the male point of view, especially concerning important matters such as power structures at workplaces.