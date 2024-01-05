Total blackout by Theatrekaran is back for round two in Chennai

In the early 1970s, when a war broke out between Pakistan and Bangladesh, India found its location in the middle of the two warring countries problematic. As a precautionary measure, the then Prime Minister suggested a blackout for an hour every night (basically switching off all lights and fans, and sit in dark). “That is the base of the story. What we explore through Blackout, a play by Theatrekaran, is what happens in that darkness?” says Sabarivas, who has directed it, along with Raghavendra Siva.

Also read: The Bombay Theatre Group is poised to present the play — Jaam-E-Shahadat, a story penned by Manto

Written by the legendary director K Balachandra, this is not the first time that Theatrekaran is staging Blackout. In fact, this is the 17th show and round two in Chennai. Letting us in on what the audience can expect, Sabarivas says, “There is a scene where a son asks his father (the protagonist) for some money so that he can party with his friends, but the father refuses. However, when a social worker (played by Harini) flirts with him (just to get `100), he willingly gives it. The son overhears this, and he says that during the blackout, he will make sure to flick that `100. And thus, chaos ensues. There are other instances like this that result in humor.”

Also read: Dharmi Theatre Academy’s The Conflict of Despair highlights the grave issue of the caste system

The main story revolves around Namashivayam (played by Bharath Vinayaka Murthy), a 50-year-old thrifty family man, who is trying his best to hold the family together—his wife (G Kreethika), who spends lavishly, a son who is a failed doctor (played by Roshan), another son who is a student of law (played by Raghuraman), and a daughter (played by Namritha), who is preparing herself to elope. The day Madras announces a blackout is when Namashivayam falls in love with another woman. Who will be the first one to elope that night during the blackout? Watch the comedy to find out.

Tickets start at INR 200. January 7, 4 pm & 6.30 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain