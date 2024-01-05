Two new plays in 9th edition of Spotlight promise to keep you engaged

There's something really amazing about platforms that not only promote fresh talents but, through them also bring a new perspective and ways of presenting stories on stage. In its ninth edition, Spotlight is showcasing two new plays by debutant directors Shriram Sivaramakrishnan and Vigneshwaran S.

Titled Lay Off, Vigneshwaran’s 15-minute play begins in the aftermath of a layoff, when an IT professional endures a series of job rejections, leading to frustration and despair. Finding no means to better his situation, he attempts to end his life, only to wake up in another timeline where he encounters a mysterious stranger. As their conversation unfolds, the anonymous figure imparts profound wisdom, sparking a transformative journey that alters the course of the IT employee’s life.

That conversation (between the IT professional and the wise figure) is the twist in the plot. That is what the audience needs to listen to, says the writer-director of the play. An IT professional himself who got sacked from his job a few months ago, says he was lucky enough to find another job.

“But many of my friends are still struggling. And if anyone is getting hired, they have to settle for low pay. I wanted to bring this story to people. However, the play does end on a positive note,” he says. Shriram’s play Nowns, on the other hand, is experimental.’

“There is no story, no characters. Just voices, points of view. The play happens in a society, a ‚ system,‘where the only means of acceptance is having a tail. To have a tail is to have an identity. There are cows, dogs and crabs. And bottles. Nowns delves into the psychology of what happens in a system where voices and noises co-exist,” writer and director of the play Shriram tells us.

