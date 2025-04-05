‘Blame It On Bollywood’ by AGP World shares the idea that societal differences don’t matter when two people are truly in love

Blame It On Bollywood by AGP World, is a fun and colourful musical filled with comedy, drama and catchy songs. The story follows a big, cross-cultural wedding that challenges traditions and brings plenty of laughter along the way. With lively dance performances and a mix of Bollywood and Broadway-style storytelling, the show promises an exciting experience for the audience. After winning hearts with over 150 performances, this new version comes with fresh humour and upgraded production. We get chatty with Ashvin Gidwani, the founder of AGP World to talk about this upcoming production, how this performance is different from the previous ones, why Bengaluru was chosen as the first city where the updated version would be performed and so much more...

What can the audience in Bengaluru expect from Blame It On Bollywood?

The audience can expect a vibrant musical that blends comedy, drama and Bollywood-style storytelling. It revolves around a marriage between two communities — a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl — and how their families react to the union. The play challenges stereotypes, showing that perceptions about communities aren’t always accurate. It ultimately highlights that when two people are truly in love, societal differences don’t matter.

The production was originally titled Blame It On Yash Raj. What’s the story behind that name?

The original title, Blame It On Yash Raj, came from a conversation between Bharat Dabokar and Yash Chopra. Bharat jokingly told Yash that Bollywood had “destroyed weddings forever” and wanted to create a play about it. Yash supported the idea. However, after his passing, Yash Raj Films initially restricted the use of the name. But Aditya Chopra later honoured his father’s wishes, allowing us to use it with a trademark acknowledgment.

How many performances has the show had so far?

The earlier version of the play has had about 150 shows across different cities. However, this is the first time we’re bringing the updated version to Bengaluru.