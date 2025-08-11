From basement brawls to metro rides, Tadpole Repertory's NDLS: Kahan Pahunche brings Delhi’s quirks to life

Although NDLS draws heavily from Delhi, it is more than a love-hate letter to the city. “It's also about people who contribute to it who aren't from Delhi. Those who come from far away to work, study, and make a living here,” explains Lal, noting that it’s not just about Delhi at all, but a mirror for urban India. “Some sketches could happen anywhere. Some are rooted in a very specific Delhi moment. We live in such a chaotic city and that’s what we’re reflecting on,” adds Neel Sengupta, performer and producer.

Back to start

Conceived in 2013 by founding member Bikram Ghosh out of a love for sketches and British comedies, NDLS began as a way for actors to “let loose and have fun” between busy schedules and intense projects, says Tadpole co-founder Neel Chaudhuri. This sense of community traces back to Tadpole’s earlier experiments, including Medicine Show (2009), a cabaret-variety show created in collaboration with the artist management company Stiff Kittens,where musicians, comics, and theatre artists shared the stage."NDLS also began from a place to blow off steam from other extremely intense rehearsals and works, also for the love for weird and silly stuff,” adds Chaudhuri.

First performed between 2013 and 2017, it started as a short comedy ‘set’ staged in dining-plus-entertainment spaces like The Living Room – TLR Café and Gunpowder in Hauz Khas. Over time, these sets evolved into longer, layered performances which became "a reflection of the city in quirky and weird ways, how it affects us, and what emerges from us as a result”, says Bhattacharjee.