Sushma Seth: Never the Garden Variety

Having grown up in a joint family in the capital city, the veteran actor remembers collecting props from home, and staging small plays with the assistance of older family members. “I always loved acting and music,” Seth adds. Soon enough, the young girl’s talent was noticed—her uncle, Maheshwar Dayal, wrote two plays for her. One of them was performed on the Regal cinema’s stage.

A scholarship eventually took Seth to Briarcliffe College in New York, where she studied drama. Seth was ecstatic that the course included acting, direction, stagecraft, voice training, set and costume design. She was cast in all the important roles, was president of the student council, and crowned May Queen.

The Dean raised a scholarship for Sushma to transfer to Carnegie Mellon University, one of the top drama schools in the US, where she also performed and toured with a children’s theatre company. “After four years, I returned to India. And within a fortnight, I was offered a play,” she tells TMS. That first play was Rustom Sohrab, directed by the renowned theatre exponent Habib Tanvir.

“The production was excellent with stylised costumes, music, and powerful performances,” she says. After that, she was offered roles in plays directed by other stalwarts such as Joy Michael, Inderlal Dass, Sai Paranjpye, and Rajindernath, in English, Hindi and Urdu.