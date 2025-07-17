The Formation and Fracture group show in New Delhi spotlights the fragility between creation and destruction

Have you heard of this popular story, when an individual breaks a clay pot and is told to join the fragments all over again? While the fragments are indeed joined, the cracks in between exists in their joining points. This simple story has several philosophies. The original look of the clay pot can never be got back. Even when joined there are cracks in between the new look of the clay pot. But more interestingly, it also signifies hope that even in a new form the original can exist, maybe for the better. Holding all these philosophies under one roof are the artworks displayed in the group show, Formation and Fracture.

The artworks depict how the word Formation stands as a metaphor than just what it literally means. Instead, it becomes a description of identity, memory and structure. It talks about how an object grows through layers, constructions and emergence. The exhibition also spotlights the fact that where there is formation, there is fracture, maybe the fracture leads way to newer formation. Drawing from Indian mythology where Shiva is an identity of Destruction, Brahma as creation and Vishnu as preservation; Formation and Fracture reflect the same notions. It conveys that fractures should not be mistaken for failures but rather a pause which reveals the vulnerability but also gives way to the emergence of something power powerful and beautiful.