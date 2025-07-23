Manipuri playwright and Padma Shri Ratan Thiyam dies at 77

Ratan Thiyam, was born and brought up in Manipur before he moved to the National School of Drama for his education. Since then there was no looking back. In fact, he created his own style of theatre presentation where he made use of traditional theatre techniques to stage plays for a modern audience. He also formed the Chorus Repertory Theatre, which is well known to have toured around India and the world with its theatre performances.

Assamese Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, "A leading light of the Theatre for Roots movement, Shri Ratan Thiyam dedicated his life to bring indigenous theatre and art practices to the global stage. A Padma awardee, his productions were rich in both talent and messaging. My deepest condolences on his demise. Om Shanti.”