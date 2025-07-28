Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to Indian origin Adiv Roy and Sonya Balsara, who helm the Broadway Aladdin show

If you open Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram feed you would find photographs of her, Nick and Malti Marie along with the cast and crew of the Broadway musical Aladdin. According to her post, “It was so magical to see the broadway production of @aladdin with our little family. Also to see the two incredibly talented leads @adivroy @sonyabalsara who are Indian made my little heart flutter! You were all mesmerizing! Thank you for the magic as always @disney.”

Not only does the carousel contain some snapshots from after the performance, but it also has a video of little Malti meeting the cast and rubbing the magic lamp, both of which have already won the hearts of the Netizens. Chopra’s shout out to the Indian–origin actors show her commitment towards pushing South Asian / Indian –origin talents in the USA. Time and again Chopra has done the same and become a pedestal of support to actors starting out.