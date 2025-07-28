Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to Indian origin Adiv Roy and Sonya Balsara, who helm the Broadway Aladdin show

Priyanka Chopra recently put out a very encouraging shout out on her Instagram feed lauding Indian –Americans Adiv Roy and Sonya Balsara who play pivotal parts in Disney’s Broadway classic Aladdin. Chopra has always been very supportive of Indians and South Asian trying to make a mark for themselves in the USA and this time, she was present with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie for the show.
If you open Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram feed you would find photographs of her, Nick and Malti Marie along with the cast and crew of the Broadway musical Aladdin. According to her post, “It was so magical to see the broadway production of @aladdin with our little family. Also to see the two incredibly talented leads @adivroy @sonyabalsara who are Indian made my little heart flutter! You were all mesmerizing! Thank you for the magic as always @disney.”
Not only does the carousel contain some snapshots from after the performance, but it also has a video of little Malti meeting the cast and rubbing the magic lamp, both of which have already won the hearts of the Netizens. Chopra’s shout out to the Indian–origin actors show her commitment towards pushing South Asian / Indian –origin talents in the USA. Time and again Chopra has done the same and become a pedestal of support to actors starting out.
In response to her post, actor Adiv who started playing Aladdin from the North American tour of the performance comments, “Thanks for visiting Agrabah!! Glad y’all could make it out.” Further, Sonya Balsara who plays Princess Jasmine comments, “Words can’t express how special it was to meet you and your family...thank you for being such an inspiration and pioneer for our community.”
Adiv Roy has always been interested in pursuing his creative side while growing up. In fact, coming from an academically strong background with PhD parents and a sister into Chemical Engineering, Roy carved out a distinctive path for himself. Balsara was born to a mother who is a professional classical singer while her father is a professor of Chemical Engineering and spent her childhood in Bay Area.
Long ago in middle school they were cast in similar roles once and little did they know then that one day they would be performing together on the 10th anniversary of Disney’s Aladdin. Aladdin is a travelling broadway musical and one can visit the official website for tickets and further information.