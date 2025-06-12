EXCLUSIVE: Social play 'Sawar', directed by Kanyaka with actor Satyam Bhattacharya playing a powerful pivotal role, is all about inner consciousness and harmony

A

Satyam: My character is one who has lost everything in life but still finds something to cling on to. This iconic Kolkata element is that to him. He lost his parents as a child. His entire lifestyle is based on this object that he inherited from his father. It was his father’s last memory. Everyone in the village wants to discard the object, but he wants to keep it at a safe space where no one can reach it. He is not a lonely guy, he has friends. But his thoughts have become an entity in themselves, which do not collide with anyone. He is a philosophical person so the people of the village love him.