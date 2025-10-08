The drama God’s Lioness spotlights Draupadi's inner battles beyond the Kurukshetra

“The idea of 'God’s Lioness' emerged from my long engagement with the Mahabharata, not as a historical or mythological text, but as a mirror of human consciousness. I was not interested in a retelling of the epic, but on exploring its inner metaphysics, the emotional and psychological terrains of its characters who still live within us,” Rout says, with the same moral conflicts, greed, and gendered violence present in contemporary society.

The seed of the play lies in the silencing of Draupadi – this is something that has echoed through the centuries. Through the subtle use of light, masks and music, the play shows that Draupadi is not just a woman who has been wronged but a voice, suppressed, looking for justice in a man’s world. To Rout, Draupadi is a metaphor for human endurance.

Written by one of India’s youngest playwrights, Mrinal Mathur, the play transforms the battlefield into an inner war of consciousness. Mathur says that it explores the timeless relevance of Draupadi in today’s world.