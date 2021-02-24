Daniel Kaluuya, star of Jordan Peele’s debut film Get Out, revealed recently that he was not invited to the film’s world premiere at Sundance. For his role as Chris Washington in Get Out, Kaluuya received an Oscar nod for Best Leading Actor, and is once again garnering Oscar buzz for portraying a real-life Black Panther in Judas and the Black Messiah, in which Kaluuya has teamed up with his Get Out co-star LaKeith Stanfield.

While there were rumors that he did not attend the premiere, Kaluuya has never publicly talked about this massive snub before and only opened up on The Graham Norton Show when he was asked why he was not present at the premiere of Get Out.

"They didn’t invite me. On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting (Black) Panther. I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, "I really wanna do it." And then just didn’t get the invite. I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed – someone texted me, "It’s done really well," and I’m like, "Alright, that’s cool." That’s the industry, Graham," he said.

However, there seems to be any bad blood between Kaluuya and Jordan Peele since the actor is in talks to star in Peele’s third film, which has already cast Keke Palmer and has a release date of July 22, 2022. Moreover, Kaluuya and Peele were pictured together at screenings of the film weeks after the premiere.