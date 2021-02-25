Sara Ali Khan was just seen arriving at the Pataudi residence in Mumbai with a bag full of goodies. Sara dropped in to visit her dad Saif Ali Khan and step-mum Kareena Kapoor Khan who welcomed their second child on February 21 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan was papped arriving at her dad's place in an army-coloured boat-neck romper and a graphic blue mask and was seen carrying three paper bags, obviously carrying gifts for the new mum and her baby brother. One of the bags was notably from the mother-care brand Mothercare India. Sara was last seen in the romcom Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.