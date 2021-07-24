Karan Johar to host the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT! 

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which will premiere on August 8 on Voot.

Karan Johar will be taking over the role of Salman Khan in the OTT reality show, which will take place over six weeks. Announcing the news, OTT platform Voot shared a poster of the show featuring Karan Johar and wrote on Twitter, “#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte (It will be so crazy and over the top that it can’t be imagined) (sic).”