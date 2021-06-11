Age gap between couples has always been a taboo in India and no one is spared from the wrath of the society including celebrities. One such couple, who broke this conventional notion is model turned actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. The two have 26 years of age difference and she responds to this question like a boss.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot back in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaugh, and since then their age gap is questioned whenever they interact with people. However, the couple has always been poised in addressing this question and never take any offence.

Recently, while doing a Question and Answer round on her Instagram, a follower asked Ankita: “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man’?” To this the marathon runner answered saying the same idea exists everywhere. “Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it’s not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, aka fear. A survival skill.” She wrote, and added, “And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy.”

Milind is known for his versatile acting and jaw dropping personality which has earned him a huge fan following. The actor was last seen in Four More Shots Please! and Paurashpur. Apart from being on the big and small screen, Milind is also a marathon runner and so is Ankita Konwar. The couple frequently posts fitness tips on Instagram to keep their fans engaged.