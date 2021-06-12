Bollywood and controversies have had a long standing relationship and with social media trolling there's an all new dimension to this. In the latest, Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been at the receiving end of online trolls, this time for charging Rs 12 crore to play Sita. Recently, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan may be seen in the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s upcoming film. The film is said to be a Bollywood recreation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. As per reports, Kareena has demanded whopping amount to essay the role. It has also been reported that the Good Newwz actor allegedly hiked her fees, which doesn’t seem to have gone down well with the netizens as they took to Twitter to express it.

Twitterati demanded to boycott the Good Newwz actress. They also alleged that Kareena is hurting their religious sentiments by asking too much to play Sita in the film and called it is against humanity. #BoycottKareenaKhan is trending on Twitter with users slamming the actress. One of the users tweeted, “Remember the way she arrogantly replied to public that it's you idiots who make us star, Don't watch my flims, I don't care. Let's not watch such unworthy people .She playing in mythological film is disgusting #BoycottKareenaKhan.” Another said, “This role cannot be played by an actress who doesn't respect Hindu God's. #BoycottKareenaKhan.” “She don't deserve to play the role of Mata Sita! So We just #BoycottKareenaKhan!” reads another tweet.

Earlier, a web portal reported that the Jab We Met star was approached by the makers to play Sita quoting a close source to the development saying, “Kareena who usually asks for Rs 6-8 crore for films has quoted a sum of Rs 12 crore which have put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and in talks to take the film to a younger actress instead. But Kareena still remains the first choice.”