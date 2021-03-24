Irrespective of how much time you spent in the kitchen during the lockdown, Rhea Kapoor's culinary skills offers a reality check to all amateur chefs. The producer and designer is known for her scrumptious dishes and even her A-lister friends have often taken to social media to share their love for Rhea's food.

The Kapoor girl recently cooked up a plate of spicy lobster garlic noodles that has everyone from Malaika Arora, to Karisma Kapoor and Farah Khan going gaga. Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani also seems to know his way around the kitchen as Rhea recently shared that he whipped up some Memphis style ribs and Truffle Mac and Cheese for their date night last week.

Memphis style ribs and Truffle Mac and Cheese made by Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani

And just a few days ago she had shared a snap of an elaborate Mexican home-made meal consisting of Chicken enchiladas with green chile, chimichurri with pickled onions, Baja fish tacos, with guacamole and spicy melty birria queso tacos and consommé (that had been braised for 4 hours). Recently Rhea had shared a picture of her laptop from her Alibaug home and revealed that she can't wait to start making movies again and even shared some snaps of the interiors of her home and her pup.