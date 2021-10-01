Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to get a theatrical release

In the sequence of Bollywood releases after the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinema halls; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi also gets its release date. The Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to head to theatres early next year. The makers made the big announcement on Thursday. The film will be released on January 6, 2022.

The film was initially scheduled to release on July 30, however, got pushed due to production delays. For the unversed, the film went on floors in December 2019 but was put on hold due to novel coronavirus in March 2020. Filming resumed in October last year, but had to stop again after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracted the virus. Later, Alia also tested positive for Covid-19. The movie finally wrapped up in June this year. The production house had recently put all the rumours of the film heading for a digital premier to rest and assured that the film will release in theatres.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama tracing the life of a simple girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad, a peninsula in Gujarat, who became the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura of Mumbai during the 1960s. The film is touted to be loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in cameos.