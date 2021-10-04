Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to direct a bilingual film

It has been announced that Aishwaryaa R Dhanush will be helming a bilingual project. The film will mark Aishwaryaa's return to feature film direction after the 2015 outing, Vai Raja Vai, starring Gautham Karthik and Priya Anand in the lead roles.



The yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the production house behind some of the major Tamil films currently under development such as Ponniyin Selvan, Indian 2, and Don.



The official announcement came through the production house's social media handles. "Lyca Production's Producers Subaskaran and Mahaveer Jain sign Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to direct a bilingual thriller, written by Sanjeev. This family entertainer will be presented by Lyca Productions," tweeted the official handle of the production house. Further details related to the project are currently under wraps.



Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa, who made her directorial debut with 3, starring Dhanush, in 2012, last helmed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran in 2017.