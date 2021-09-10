Mikhael Kantroo is the new ‘Candy’ boy on OTT

Candy, a thriller series that was released on September 8 on Voot Select is already in the news for all the right reasons. Helmed by director Ashish R Shukla; the show stars Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy, Manu Rishi Chadha and several other familiar OTT regulars. Mumbai-based Mikhael Kantroo — who was previously seen in B4U’s The End Game (2019) — is all set to make his OTT debut in the show, which is a murder mystery, set against the backdrop of a boarding school in a fictional North Indian hill town called Rudrakund. We caught up with the New York Film Academy and Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (London, UK) graduate, who is also passionate about social work, to talk about the show and more.

How did ‘Candy’ happen?

Even though my career started in theatre with a play called Do Raha, Candy happened through the usual process of casting. But to put it in a nutshell, a director (Ashish Shukla) showed faith in a debutant. He stuck by me and that is all I wanted — to be believed in.

Mikhael Kantroo

Tell us a little bit about your role?

I’m essaying the character named Luka who is strong, silent and secretive. A man with his ear to the ground and is as mysterious as the town of Rudrakund. He runs a club called Cube. To know the rest, you really have to watch the show.

What do you do when you aren’t shooting?

I run my NGO, Mikhael Kantroo Foundation for Rehabilitation of Abandoned Women and Children, which works with women and children neglected or abused by their families and society. My foundation supports shelters and other NGOs and helps ensure that these women are given the basics and can lead a normal life, which is their birthright.

How were you drawn to social work?

I was drawn to the creation of the foundation seeing the shocking increase in sex crimes against women and children. I firmly believe that educated young men of our country must do their bit to make our society more tolerant towards women and their rights. If our boys are conscious, our girls won’t need to be cautious.

How important is fitness to you and how do you stay fit?

Fitness is extremely important in all walks of life. There’s a misconception that actors need to have a muscular or a certain body type. Not true. I try to ensure I’m fit enough to survive a nine hour shift working at my optimum. Eating right is a must and sleeping well is a big part of my daily routine. I’ve always played a sport along with my workouts to stay fit.

What’s next?

I’m in the midst of two projects and will announce them as soon as I’m permitted to.

Candy is streaming on Voot Select.

