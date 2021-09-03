Ishqbaaaz’s Nakuul Mehta is back with the brand new ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ reboot

All eyes are on Nakuul Mehta as the lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which released this week. We caught up with the Mumbai-based actor to find out more about his reprisal of the role of Ram Kapoor (played by actor Ram Kapoor in the original) in the reboot of the original show that aired between May 2011 and July 2014 on Sony Entertainment Television. Nakuul is known for his roles in Ishqbaaaz (2016) and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012), both of which aired on Star Plus. Of course, lately his OTT outings including I Don’t Watch TV (Disney+ Hotstar) in 2016 (which he co-produced) and Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Zee5) in 2020 garnered ample appreciation. Here, the actor gets candid about fashion, fitness and a whole lot more. Excerpts.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ is finally here. What can we look forward to in this reboot? Also, you’re pairing up with Disha Parmar after ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara,’ so how is the reunion panning out?

I’m very excited to take on the mantle of a story which at its core is about urban loneliness and the hope of maybe finding companionship or love at an age which society might deem a bit late. I feel, given it’s been a decade since the iconic show was first aired, this gap still exists in society and as an actor I find it beautiful to have the opportunity to sink my teeth into a role like this. While at its core, the heart will remain the same... I believe we will bring our own sensibilities and life experiences to make it what it will be now. Also, I’m thrilled to reunite with my first ever co-star on TV, Disha. We are working together again after nearly eight years and there is an unsaid comfort and respect which we share which makes work really uncomplicated.

Nakuul Mehta

How did the pandemic treat you? And how did you keep yourself occupied when isolation at home was the only option?

While it felt and sometimes continues to feel like an alternate reality we are living in, I feel my partner, Jankee Parekh and I were able to use this time for personal growth and spending time doing things which in the ordinary course of events we wouldn’t have experienced in all these years. With everything around us being so desolate, I felt I could really creatively use this time to tell stories of the times we are in through my collaborations with my friend, Ajay Singh. We came out with India’s first Hindi poetry special. And did over 35 poems on the state of democracy in the country, which is now also a book and ended up raising money through our initiative, Poems for Humanity where we custom wrote and performed more than a poem a day for a month for COVID-19 relief.

You also have quite a few OTT/online series to your credit, including one you made yourself. Can we expect something more from you soon on OTT?

I’m looking forward to taking the franchise of Never Kiss Your Best Friend ahead with a new season next. The web is a very exciting space for me. Although my focus remains Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and television right now, I’m hoping I will be able to make time to balance both mediums.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs Monday to Friday, 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal