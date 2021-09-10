Cartel actress Pranati Rai Prakash talks about her struggles of being an outsider in Bollywood

An Army brat, actress Pranati Rai Prakash had a strict upbringing that didn’t really encourage make-up or wearing shorts. However, the limited access to television and stories about yesteryear actors by her mother were enough to inspire Praniti to want to be a part of the glamourous world and become an actress. It took several auditions and rejections, before Mumbai-based Pranati bagged a role in ALTBalaji’s Cartel, a story set at the backdrop of present day Mumbai and five gangster families. Pranati portrays the role of Sumi Andrew, one of the youngest siblings of a gangster family. We caught up with the 27-year-old actress to talk about her journey as an actress. Excerpts.

What prompted you to become an actress?

My mother! When I was in primary school she would talk about Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini and say their work will always be there even after they die. So, I wanted something like that. I was too bubbly as a child and would dance to Bollywood songs, so, I guess that’s where it came from. I lived in places where there was not much exposure to the glamour world and I am someone who likes to dress, wear makeup etc, so, I guess the restrictions attracted me to the glamour world.

Many actors say it is difficult for outsiders in the industry. How has your experience been?

It is difficult. You have to learn the ways of the industry. You don’t know anyone in the industry, so you need to make contacts and take it slow. But ultimately if you have talent, you can surely get your way.

How are you planning to carve your niche in an industry full of talented actors?

I think I can do that with my roles and by knowing what roles suit me and what the audience likes to see me in. If they like my work I am surely going to get more work. I can only work to better my performance and make my presence felt. I will try and choose projects wisely.

