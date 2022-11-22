Sithara Entertainments forays into OTT space with Intinti Ramayanam

Sithara Entertainments, which bankrolled blockbusters like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bheemla Nayak, and DJ Tillu, has forayed into the OTT space with an original film titled Intinti Ramayanam. The family drama has been written and directed by Suresh Naredla and is also produced jointly by Maruthi Team and Ivy Productions. Set in Karimnagar, Intinti Ramayanam will premiere in Aha on December 16 and the film also features Naresh VK, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navya Swamy, Gangavva, and Bithri Sathi in prominent roles.

Speaking about the OTT debut, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said, "The movie is a labour of love for all of us, from the wonderfully talented cast to the hardworking crew, each of whom has done their best to bring this amazing film to the audience. Our latest film, an aha original in Telugu, Intinti Ramayanam, is a story with intricate storytelling, interspersed with human emotions and several life lessons that continue to be with the audiences long after they have finished watching the movie. It’s a familiar world; however, nothing is quite as it seems."

Intinti Ramayanam has music by Kalyani Malik and editing by SB Uddhav.