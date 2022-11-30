Is Madonna Sebastian, to replace Anupama Parameswaran in DJ Tillu 2?

Leading lady problems continue to plague the makers of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's upcoming film Tillu Square, a sequel to DJ Tillu. Initially, the makers roped in Sreeleela as the female lead, but she had opted out of the film due to creative differences over a costume and Anupama Parameswaran came on board.

According to a well-placed source, Anupama, too, walked out of the film following a bitter argument with Siddhu over date issues. Trouble brewed when the makers requested Anupama to accommodate a month-long call sheet to complete shooting major portions of the film.

However, Anupama, who is straddling between multiple films and also awaiting the release of 18 Pages, failed to honour the commitment and pulled out of the film.

The makers are now considering Madonna Sebastian of Premam-fame as Anupama's replacement. An official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

Directed by Mallik Ram, DJ Tillu 2 is produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.