New Jersey Tesla owners celebrate RRR win with a unique light show

Tesla owners in New Jersey, United States have joined the Oscar-winning revelry of the RRR team. The official RRR Twitter account shared a video uploaded by the content creation page Tesla Light Shows which shows the numerous Tesla car headlights blinking in sync with the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. The video had garnered over 2 million views within a few hours.

Director SS Rajamouli also thanked the organisers for this unique event. “Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey,” he tweeted. “Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show...:) It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk,” he added.

The post by RRR’s official Twitter account also thanked those in the video for the love they showed. Twitter & Tesla CEO Elon Musk also showed support by commenting on the post. Additionally, This one-of-a-kind event received immense support from users in the comments. A participant in the light show, Balaji Chari also commented on the post. “It was simply a scintillating experience,” he said.

The Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & Shriya Saran starrer has had a fruitful award season in the US. M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose of RRR were the recipients of Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Additionally, RRR won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and Naatu Naatu received the same for Best Original song among many other accolades.