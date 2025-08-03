Entertainment

John Wick films ranked: Which chapter hits the hardest?

Explore all John Wick movies ranked from worst to best. See which chapter delivers peak action, emotion, and Keanu Reeves' most iconic moments.
Which John Wick movie reigns supreme?
All John Wick movies rankedX
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

John Wick fans assemble!

The John Wick franchise isn't only about perfect suits or, the movies are a full blown action packed opera with emotional depth. We get to witness some really insane stunts and not to forget the OG Keanu Reeves going what he is pro at- silently destroying everyone who blocks his path. But which John Wick movie from the franchise has truly stood the test of time. Want to find out?

Here's a fun ranking of John Wick movies from brilliant to absolutely legendary

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

John Wick movies ranked
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)X

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) which is the finale of the franchise (perhaps?) takes the highest spot with 94% rotten tomatoes score. Chapter 4 from the movie is a full proof beautifully crafted action masterpiece. The movie had everything from epic shootouts to emotional goodbyes. Even some critics commented on the movie as 'bigger, badder and bolder'. They were absolutely correct about it the movie had the most stylish send-off any assassin ever had previously.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)

John Wick movies ranked in order of worst to best
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)X

If you thought that Chapter 4 was a masterpiece than this one is an action fever movie for all fans out there. It has everything you could ever dream off, from knife-throwing brawls to Halle Berry with attack dogs. This movie has garnered 89% score and over $328 million globally in box office. This one has the most OTT entry out of all.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick franchise movies ranked
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)X

Things might have become little bit personal in Chapter 1 of the franchise, but Chapter 2 kind of cranked up. In this movie John is seen going international, diving deep into the world of assassin, and gets double-crossed in Rome. It has the iconic mirror room fight, and the brutal pencil kill. This movie has 89% rating and technically made John Wick the ultimate killer in Hollywood.

Which John Wick movie reigns supreme?
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to reunite on screen: Did they ever date, and how many films have they done together?

John Wick (2014)

John Wick movies ranked on basis of rating and box office
John Wick (2014)X

The movie which started it all and where everything began because of a small puppy. It has a score of 86%, emotional and gritty plotline. This movie didn't just give us a character but a whole new standard for action movies. It was a simple revenge story if you see from above but was finely executed by one heartbroken hitman.

Which John Wick movie reigns supreme?
Ana de Armas dances back into Keanu Reeves’ world with Ballerina
Keanu Reeves
John Wick movies

Related Stories

No stories found.