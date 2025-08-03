John Wick films ranked: Which chapter hits the hardest?

John Wick fans assemble!
The John Wick franchise isn't only about perfect suits or, the movies are a full blown action packed opera with emotional depth. We get to witness some really insane stunts and not to forget the OG Keanu Reeves going what he is pro at- silently destroying everyone who blocks his path. But which John Wick movie from the franchise has truly stood the test of time. Want to find out?
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) which is the finale of the franchise (perhaps?) takes the highest spot with 94% rotten tomatoes score. Chapter 4 from the movie is a full proof beautifully crafted action masterpiece. The movie had everything from epic shootouts to emotional goodbyes. Even some critics commented on the movie as 'bigger, badder and bolder'. They were absolutely correct about it the movie had the most stylish send-off any assassin ever had previously.
If you thought that Chapter 4 was a masterpiece than this one is an action fever movie for all fans out there. It has everything you could ever dream off, from knife-throwing brawls to Halle Berry with attack dogs. This movie has garnered 89% score and over $328 million globally in box office. This one has the most OTT entry out of all.
Things might have become little bit personal in Chapter 1 of the franchise, but Chapter 2 kind of cranked up. In this movie John is seen going international, diving deep into the world of assassin, and gets double-crossed in Rome. It has the iconic mirror room fight, and the brutal pencil kill. This movie has 89% rating and technically made John Wick the ultimate killer in Hollywood.
The movie which started it all and where everything began because of a small puppy. It has a score of 86%, emotional and gritty plotline. This movie didn't just give us a character but a whole new standard for action movies. It was a simple revenge story if you see from above but was finely executed by one heartbroken hitman.