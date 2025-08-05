Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar transforms into Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in striking 120 Bahadur poster

Farhan Akhtar transforms into Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the gripping teaser of 120 Bahadur, a war epic based on the Battle of Rezang La. Releasing 21st November 2025.
Farhan Akhtar looks fierce as major Shaitan Singh Bhati in new poster for 120 Bahadur
Farhan Akhtar impresses as War hero major Bhati in 120 Bahadur poster dropX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

After treating the movie buffs with a powerful poster, the makers of the upcoming war drama, 120 Bahadur have unveiled the gripping teaser from the film on Tuesday, which sees actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, stepping into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

Farhan Akhtar brings major Shaitan Singh’s heroism to life in 120 Bahadur teaser

The poster reveals gives fans a glimpse into the emotional and physical intensity of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. This film is inspired by the incredible bravery of 120 soldiers who stood against enemies. “Hum peechhe nahin hatenge,” echoes throughout the visuals which became both war cry and symbol of the soldiers defense. The makers shared the teaser online with the caption, “Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai!” They have described the film as a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. This will be a fitting homage to the soldiers who gave their lives in one of India’s most iconic battles.

Farhan Akhtar appears in a unique avatar for the movie where he plays the character of Major Shaitan Singh with utmost dedication. This movie marks his return to the films, the teaser hints both physically and emotionally charged. His look is already garnering quite a lot of praise for portraying the essence of soldier onscreen.

Checkout the teaser here:

Farhan Akhtar looks fierce as major Shaitan Singh Bhati in new poster for 120 Bahadur
Kriti Sanon or Sharvari Wagh: Who’s Kiara Advani’s Replacement in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’?

This movie is being directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios. The film has been shot in parts of Ladakh, Mumbai, and Rajasthan.

The movie will release in theaters on November 21, 2025.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Farhan Akhtar looks fierce as major Shaitan Singh Bhati in new poster for 120 Bahadur
Farhan Akhtar ‘was being paid Rs 45 lakh for each episode, while I was earning just Rs 45,000’: Varun Grover on why he quit TV
Farhan Akhtar
120 Bahadur

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com