Farhan Akhtar transforms into Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in striking 120 Bahadur poster

The poster reveals gives fans a glimpse into the emotional and physical intensity of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. This film is inspired by the incredible bravery of 120 soldiers who stood against enemies. “Hum peechhe nahin hatenge,” echoes throughout the visuals which became both war cry and symbol of the soldiers defense. The makers shared the teaser online with the caption, “Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai!” They have described the film as a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. This will be a fitting homage to the soldiers who gave their lives in one of India’s most iconic battles.

Farhan Akhtar appears in a unique avatar for the movie where he plays the character of Major Shaitan Singh with utmost dedication. This movie marks his return to the films, the teaser hints both physically and emotionally charged. His look is already garnering quite a lot of praise for portraying the essence of soldier onscreen.

