Netflix’s One Piece sets sail again with season 2 teaser and season 3 renewal

The season 2 of One Piece showcases the Straw Hat crew setting to sail into the Grand Line, which hinted at the high stakes adventures coming ahead. The official synopsis had, “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet." The crew will venture into a strange island and face enemies in their hunt for the legendary treasure, One Piece.

Production for this is all set to begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. But in another note, Matt Owens, who served as the showrunner in season 1 and season 2 is stepping down. Ian Stokes will be joining Joe Tracz as co-showrunners, both as writers and executive producers for the third season.

The season 2 cast will feature fan favorites Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Romero as Usopp. The usual cast members will be joined by notable actors and new characters: Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3,Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Tony Tony Chopper, and voiced by Mikaela Hoover.