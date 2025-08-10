Entertainment

Netflix’s One Piece sets sail again with season 2 teaser and season 3 renewal

Netflix drops the first look at One Piece Season 2 and confirms an early renewal for Season 3 with new cast members and showrunner changes
One Piece just dropped a double dose announcement for its fans and it not something you would expect. The announcement came during the One Piece announcement in Tokyo. The release of a first look at Season 2 and confirmation that the show has been renewed early for Season 3.

Netflix unveils One Piece season 2 teaser and confirms early renewal for season 3

The season 2 of One Piece showcases the Straw Hat crew setting to sail into the Grand Line, which hinted at the high stakes adventures coming ahead. The official synopsis had, “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet." The crew will venture into a strange island and face enemies in their hunt for the legendary treasure, One Piece.

Production for this is all set to begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. But in another note, Matt Owens, who served as the showrunner in season 1 and season 2 is stepping down. Ian Stokes will be joining Joe Tracz as co-showrunners, both as writers and executive producers for the third season.

The season 2 cast will feature fan favorites Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Romero as Usopp. The usual cast members will be joined by notable actors and new characters: Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3,Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Tony Tony Chopper, and voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

This recent announcement has fueled excitement in fans who praised Netflix's commitment to the adaptation of the series. Season 2 has some promising plotlines, bigger battles, bizarre locales, and a promising cast lineup.

