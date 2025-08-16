Isla Johnston in talks to star in Baz Luhrmann’s epic Jehanne d’Arc

The British actor Isla Johnston famously recognised for her roles in Kiri and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is currently in talks to play the lead role in Jehanne d’Arc which will be a Warner Bros' large scale production.
As per media reports, Isla Johnston is being considered for the lead in the project, which will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. The director is known famously for his works in Strictly Ballroom, Australia, and The Great Gatsby, and has also co-written the screenplay with Ava Pickett. If these reports are true, and the deal comes through then it will mark Isla's first ever leading role character in big screen under a reputed production house.
The story of the film follows a young French peasant girl who believed she was chosen by God to guide an army. Convinced of her divine mission, she set out to rescue her nation during the Hundred Years’ War, the prolonged conflict between England and France that spanned from 1337 to 1453 and eventually gave way to a civil war within France. The script was written by Ava Pickett, a playwright who recently conducted the first reading of the script for the Warner Bros team. The reading was done at the Chateau Marmont, in the room where the first draft of Rebel Without a Cause was read aloud for Warner Bros brass back in the day.
While more details are yet awaited on this, anticipation has start to build up already for Isla's role in the legendary role. Isla Johnston began her career in 2018 with a role in the British crime drama miniseries “Kiri.” She later rose to fame by playing the younger version of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in the critically acclaimed Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020).
This will certainly prove to be a career making opportunity for the actress who is who is represented by The Artists Partnership in the UK and UTA. Although Warner Bros had no comment on this so far.