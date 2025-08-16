Isla Johnston in talks to star in Baz Luhrmann’s epic Jehanne d’Arc

While more details are yet awaited on this, anticipation has start to build up already for Isla's role in the legendary role. Isla Johnston began her career in 2018 with a role in the British crime drama miniseries “Kiri.” She later rose to fame by playing the younger version of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in the critically acclaimed Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020).

This will certainly prove to be a career making opportunity for the actress who is who is represented by The Artists Partnership in the UK and UTA. Although Warner Bros had no comment on this so far.